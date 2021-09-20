Law enforcement charges multiple out-of-state residents in Masontown for possessing various drugs

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — Law enforcement has charged multiple out-of-state residents in Masontown for possessing various drugs.

On Sept. 16, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department saw a yellow Chevy Cavalier with an Ohio registration traveling on Bull Run Road in Preston County whose driver was not wearing his seatbelt and whose vehicle’s muffler “was hanging down nearly dragging on the ground,” according to a criminal complaint.

Ryan Sponsler

At that point, officers turned on their emergency lights and siren to initiate a stop on the vehicle, driven by Ryan Sponsler, 32, of Findlay, Ohio, officers said.

When officers made contact with Sponsler, he was “non-compliant when asked for his identification and when asked to step out of the vehicle,” and had to be “forcefully removed,” according to the complaint.

After detaining Sponsler, a K9 unit performed a free-air sniff of his vehicle, which resulted in the positive indication for the presence of narcotics, officers said.

Officers then performed a search of the vehicle, which resulted in officers finding 39.7 grams of marijuana, 429 doses of LSD, 34.05 grams of ketamine, 22 THC cartridges, 300 “individually wrapped ‘edible’ items” believed to contain controlled substances and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Additionally, on Sept. 17, deputies with the Kingwood Police Department were patrolling the area of Sunny Hill Road in Masontown and observed a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with a non-functional registration light, according to a criminal complaint.

Blake Uhrig

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Blake Uhrig, 38, of West Jordan, Utah, who became nervous when asked about any controlled substances, deputies said.

At that point, a K9 unit performed a scan of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, according to the complaint.

After asking Uhrig to exit the vehicle, he placed his hand in his pocket, and deputies instructed him to remove it. During that time, deputies “observed the male change the item from his right hand to left,” deputies said.

Deputies detained Uhrig and conducted a search, during which time they found a small glass jar that contained a “blackish substance believed to be heroin” which weighed 6.9 grams, alprazolam, 8.3 grams of mushrooms and at least 379.8 grams of marijuana, according to the complaint.

On that same day, deputies were dispatched to Marvin’s Mountaintop to assist at a music festival, according to a criminal complaint.

Bryan Valentine

Members of the festival’s security team informed deputies that they had a man, identified as Bryan Valentine, 32, of Saint James, New York, whom “they observed in possession of and distributing nitrous oxide,” deputies said.

When deputies met with Valentine, “bulges were observed in the pants pockets of Mr. Valentine,” and he “stated it was cash,” according to the complaint.

Deputies asked if Valentine had any illegal substances on his person, to which he replied “he did not know,” deputies said.

A pat down search was then performed on Valentine, which resulted in deputies locating 6.46 grams of ketamine, $1,320 in cash and “a purple balloon,” according to the complaint.

Deputies also performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 47 miles per hour in a posted 45 mile per hour zone on W.Va. Rt. 7, according to a criminal complaint.

Jenna Minnick

After performing a traffic stop, deputies came in contact with the vehicle’s driver, Jenna Minnick, 18, as well as a passenger identified as Taylor Stepanski, 23, both of Bay City, Michigan, deputies said.

While speaking with Minnick, deputies “detected the strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, and both Minnick and Stepanski “admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies removed Minnick and Stepanski from the vehicle and performed a search, during which time they found 55.1 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of THC wax, 26 doses of LSD, 9.5 30mg hydrocodone pills, 4 Adderall XR 20mg capsules, 12 capsules containing suspected MDMA and methamphetamine, two jars containing a THC wax and methamphetamine mixture, two packages containing 94 grams “of edible food suspected to contain controlled substances,” as well as $628 in cash, deputies said.

Taylor Stepanski

Sponsler has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Valentine has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.

Uhrig has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

Stepanski and Minnick have been charged with conspiracy and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.