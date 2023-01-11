PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — One man was charged following a multi-agency search of a home in Barbour County where drugs were found.

According to a press release sent by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 11, members of the Mountain Region Drug Task Force received information from deputies about a drug investigation that had resulted from assisting the U.S. Marshal Service.

On Wednesday morning, Multiple agencies traveled to the residence of wanted fugitive James Marklin Mayle (whose age and address were withheld in the release), the release stated.

After obtaining a search warrant, the agencies located 10 grams of heroin, 1 gram of fentanyl, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 78 grams of marijuana, sets of digital scales and packaging materials, according to the release.

More charges are pending for additional subjects and will be released at a later time, according to the sheriff’s department.