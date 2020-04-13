Lewis Co. man facing drug charge in Upshur Co. after police say they find heroin laced with fentanyl in his possession

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Lewis County man is facing a drug charge in Upshur County after police said they found heroin laced with fentanyl in his possession behind a building on the West Virginia Wesleyan College campus in February.

A criminal complaint filed by the Buckhannon Police Department stated that on Monday, February 3, officers were dispatched to a welfare concern behind Middleton Hall on the WVWC campus. When officers arrived on scene they found Zachary McCartney, 27, of Crawford, slumped over behind the wheel of his vehicle. Police said the McCartney was presumed to be overdosing.

Zachary McCartney

Officers also said they were told by EMS and firefighters on scene that McCartney had a black bag with foil in it with what they believed to be heroin in his possession, as well as a snort straw in his lap. The complaint stated that first responders moved the items to the lid of the trunk so they could treat McCartney. Officers said they also noticed heroin stamps on the driver’s seat where McCartney was sitting.

The complaint stated that McCartney refused to give police consent to search the vehicle, but stated the heroin that had already been found was also laced with fentanyl. McCartney also admitted to using heroin around 8 a.m. that morning, according to police. Officers said McCartney was then transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The criminal complaint stated that in total, approximately 40 stamps of heroin were found to be in McCartney’s possession. Police said they also recovered a baggie containing a small amount of meth.

McCartney has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.