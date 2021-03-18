Lewis County man charged after multi-county pursuit ending in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Lewis County man has been charged after a multiple-county pursuit in which he traveled at speeds around 100 mph that ended in Upshur County.

On Mar. 17, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for assistance from Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies of a pursuit happening on Hacker’s Creek Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Lipps

The Lewis County deputies were “in pursuit of a red motorcycle” which was “fleeing from him at speed of 100mph,” on the Lewis County side of Hacker’s Creek, and when the driver, identified as Christopher Lipps, 31, of Jane Lew, drove into Upshur County, three cruisers with Upshur County deputies began pursuit, deputies said.

Lipps “drove past at a high rate of speed and continued” on Hacker’s Creek Road to W.Va. Rt. 20 and onto Teter Road, where Lipps drove through a school zone while he traveled at speeds of 90-100 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

During that time, Lipps “passed several cars” and “later wrecked on Teter Road,” where deputies found him “a short distance from the motorcycle,” deputies said.

Lipps has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.