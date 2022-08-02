Danny Joe Helmick

LINN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cut off his ankle monitor to escape home confinement.

In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, left his Ellis Road residence in Linn, and deputies are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251.

Helmick is described as 5’11” tall, weighing about 250 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. The sheriff’s office said he has a tribal tattoo on his left arm and a tiger tattoo on his right arm.

Helmick was arrested back in April 2021 when he was found outside of a Linn home of someone who had an active domestic violence protective order against him that hadn’t been served at the time. The protection order stated that Helmick had a firearm, so the trooper searched him and ended up finding 30 grams of presumed marijuana, as well as a set of digital scales, $67 in cash and three small bags.