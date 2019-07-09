Lewis County grand jury announces indictments for July 2019 term

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lewis County grand jury has released the list of indictments for the July 2019 term, including multiple people facing sex charges and child neglect charges.

Donald Miles Jr., 41, of Weston, has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and two counts of conspiracy to commit child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Brain McDougal

Brian McDougal, 41, of Camden is accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. McDougal was arrested in August 2018 after a 7-year-old girl’s grandparents found videos of McDougal engaging in sexual acts with the girl, on an account tied to the girl’s cell phone, according to court documents. McDougal has been charged with one count each of first degree sexual abuse, use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct and distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit content.

A Lewis County woman and a Harrison County man who were arrested after drugs were found in their vehicle with a child in the back seat during a traffic stop have also been indicted. The child in the back seat was the son of Brittany Lattea, 25, of Weston, who was the driver, according to Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies. Ronald Johnson, 29, of Weston was in the front passenger seat and had an active warrant for his arrest, according to deputies.

Brittany Lattea

Lattea has been charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count each of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and child neglect creating risk of injury.

Ronald Johnson

Johnson has been charged with one count each of possession of Hydrocodone, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Meghan Reynolds has been charged with two counts each of child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious risk of bodily injury and conspiracy to commit child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious risk of bodily injury.

Joseph Ferguson

Joseph Ferguson, 29, of Ireland is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said that during a forensic interview with the girl, she stated that Ferguson had her put a blindfold on and give him oral sex. Ferguson has been charged with two counts each of first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust.

Charles Parker III, 34, of Weston has been charged with one count each of child abuse resulting in injury, and domestic battery (second offense).

To read the full list on indictments, click here.