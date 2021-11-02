Lewis County grand jury indicts 25 people on variety of charges

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County grand jury met this week and returned indictments against 25 people. Eight of the 25 indictments were sealed.

Christopher Goldsmith

Christopher Goldsmith, 35 of Weston, was indicted on charges of attempted murder and malicious assault. Goldsmith was arrested in July 2021, after the stabbing of Charles Marsh, 60 of Weston. Goldsmith remains in the Central Regional Jail with a cash-only bail set at $200,000.

Lola Lawson

Lola Lawson, 68 of Orlando, was indicted on one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Lawson was arrested in June 2021, after allegedly firing a .22 rifle towards a man during a property dispute.

Bradley Young, 45 of Weston, was indicted for felony first degree arson. Young was charged in August 2021 after West Virginia State Police alleged that he set fire to a bed inside a Weston home. Bradley is being held in the Central Regional Jail on $25,000 cash-only bail.

Jacob Wilber

Jacob Wilber, 30 of Buckhannon, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and two counts of grand larceny. Wilber is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a combined bail of $50,000 on charges out of Gilmer and Lewis counties.

Jason Strawderman, 45 of Weston, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of Buprenorphine and receiving or transferring stolen property.

William Sprouse

William Sprouse, 25 of Weston, was indicted on 19 counts of fraudulent use of an access device, along with 19 counts of conspiracy. Sprouse is being held in the Central Regional Jail.

Cody Hinkle, 28 of Weston, was indicted for burglary, grand larceny, and destruction of property.

Garrett Lewis

Garrett Lewis, 24 of Weston, was indicted for burglary and petit larceny. Lewis is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Derrick Stalnaker

Derrick Stalnaker, 27 of Jane Lew, was indicted on charges of grand larceny, three counts of entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of destruction of property and five counts of petit larceny. Stalnaker is being held in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000, cash-only.

Christopher Linville

Christopher Linville, 28 of Huntington, was indicted for grand larceny. Linville is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on charges out of Boone, Kanawha and Upshur counties.

Joel Bishop, 37 of Alum Bridge, was indicted for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Kayla Bonnell, 36 of Weston, was indicted for felony welfare fraud.

Michael Davisson, 36 of Weston, was indicted on one felony count of destruction of property.

Justin Daly

Justin Daly, 35 of Weston; James Hovis, 35 of Rock Cave; Megan Payne, 30 of Sutton and Dusty Turner, 51 of Ireland were all indicted on felony counts of failure to appear. Daly is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, without bond. In March, Hovis was indicted for attempted murder and malicious assault, while Turner was indicted for receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy.

Arraignments have been scheduled for all those indicted for November 5.