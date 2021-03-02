Lewis County grand jury indicts more than 2 dozen people during March 2021 term of court

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County grand jury has released its indictments for the March 2021 term of court.

Caleb Sidun

Among the people indicted is Caleb Sidun, 22, of Sutton. He is charged with murder, first-degree arson and concealment of a deceased human body.

Sidun is accused of fatally shooting Dustin Allman and then setting fire to an abandoned house last August.

Anteneh Ayalew, 31, of Weston, is charged with solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Andrew Locke, 37, of Weston, is charged with incest.

Courtney Gonzalez, 22, of Weston, is charged with incest.

