WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County grand jury has released indictments against 24 people in the July 2020 term of court.

Among the people indicted is Zachery Watson, 29, of Weston. He is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust to a child under his care, custody or control and first-degree sexual abuse.

Also indicted is Douglas Mowery, 69, of Roanoke. Mowery is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Read the complete list of indictments here.