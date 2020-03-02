Lewis County grand jury releases indictments for March 2020 term of court

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County grand jury indicted more than two dozen people during its March 2020 term.

Brendan Stout

Among those indicted is Brendan Stout. Stout is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of exposing himself to an underage female relative, asking her for nude photographs and propositioning her for sex.

Johnny Bailey

Johnny Bailey is charged with three counts of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. He is accused of breaking out the back glass of a car with a garden hoe while children were sitting in the back seat.

Scott Tenney

Scott Tenney is charged with one count of child abuse resulting in injury. He is accused of hitting a child in the eye with his hand, giving the child a black eye.

Read the complete list of indictments here.