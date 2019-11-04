Lewis County Grand Jury releases list of indictments, including man charged with murder

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Grand Jury has indicted 18 people, including one man on a murder charge, and other people facing charges involving the abuse and/or neglect of children.

Ronnie Simons Jr.

Ronnie Simons Jr., 57, of Weston, was indicted on one count of murder and two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Simons was arrested and charged with first degree murder in May 2019, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said Simons shot Joshua Runyon in the head, causing his death, at a residence on U.S. Highway 33 in Weston.

Joshua Sims

Joshua Sims, 30, of Weston was indicted on two counts of child abuse resulting in injury, one count of gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and domestic battery (third offense,) according to court documents.

Sims was arrested in May 2019 after Weston Police spoke with a 12-year-old girl at a residence on Cemetery Street in Weston who said her father, Sims, left her home all day and only come home for around 20 minutes a day. Police said the girl also stated that Sims rarely left food in the house and abused her during the times he was home. The girl described multiple incidents where she was physically abused/beaten by Sims.

Jimmy Bonnett

Jimmy Bonnett, 42, of Weston, was indicted on three counts of first degree sexual abuse, six counts of first degree sexual assault, and nine counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust in relation to a child under his care, according to court documents.

West Virginia State Police arrested Bonnett in April 2019 after they said he sexually abused an 8-year-old girl. Troopers arrested Bonnett after speaking with the girl’s foster parent, who was told about the incidents by the girl. The girl also told troopers about the incident during a forensic interview with police in late-March 2019

Kristopher Speas

Additionally, Kristopher Speas, 37, was indicted on two counts of failure to provide a change in information under the Sex Offender Registration Act, according to court documents. Speas was a person of interest in a case involving a missing Braxton County woman and was taken into police custody in September 2019.