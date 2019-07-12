Lewis County man arraigned after allegedly sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County man was arraigned on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Brian McDougal

41-year-old Brian McDougal was arrested in August 2018 after the girl’s grandparents discovered videos of McDougal engaging in sexual acts with the girl.

McDougal pleaded not guilty to one count of first degree sexual abuse, one count of use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct and one count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit content.

He will be placed under supervision and must report any contact he has with any minors.

Jury selection for his trial will begin September 16.