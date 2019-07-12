Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Lewis County man arraigned after allegedly sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County man was arraigned on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

brian mcdougal_1533752515877.jpg.jpg
Brian McDougal

41-year-old Brian McDougal was arrested in August 2018 after the girl’s grandparents discovered videos of McDougal engaging in sexual acts with the girl.

McDougal pleaded not guilty to one count of first degree sexual abuse, one count of use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct and one count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit content.

He will be placed under supervision and must report any contact he has with any minors.

Jury selection for his trial will begin September 16.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News