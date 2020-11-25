Lewis County man charged in connection to woman found dead in vehicle along I-79 on Nov. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Lewis County man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman found dead in a vehicle on I-79 on Nov. 3.

On Nov. 3, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of an abandoned black 2021 GMC Terrain with temporary tags at the 128 mile marker on I-79 southbound in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers approached the vehicle from the passenger’s side, they observed a male, later identified as Timothy Robinson, 43, of Horner, sitting in the front passenger seat, troopers said.

Troopers then knocked on the window, which startled Robinson, who “appeared to be having a medical or mental episode of some manner,” according to the complaint.

During that time, troopers observed “a person laying face down” in the back seat of the vehicle, and when troopers “check on the person,” they found “she was deceased,” troopers said.

A search of Robinson’s person and discovered that was “$1502 of U.S. Currency and a plastic bag of a white powder substance,” which field tested positive as Fentanyl and weighed 9.8 grams, according to the complaint.

Robinson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.