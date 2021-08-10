Lewis County man charged with arson after setting fire to his own home

WESTON, W.Va. — A Lewis County man has been charged with arson after setting a bed on fire inside the residence he shared with his girlfriend.

On Aug. 8, Bradley Jason Young, 45, allegedly started a fire at 75 Hillside Drive in Weston. According to a criminal complaint, Young is believed to have been the only person inside the residence at the time of the fire.

Young’s girlfriend later returned to the residence after being out and discovered smoke coming from the mobile home, the complaint states. Passersby pulled Young from the home, but he refused medical treatment.

Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled out any other causes, including electrical. They determined the fire was incendiary in nature and originated on a bed inside the residence. The fire was contained to a small area in the bedroom, according to the complaint.

Young was arrested on scene by the West Virginia State Police and later charged with first-degree arson by the WVSFMO. He is being held at the Central Regional Jail.