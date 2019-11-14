Lewis County man sentenced to nearly 10 years for drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Lewis County man was sentenced to 9.3 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Clarence Russell Foster, III, 42, of Jane Lew, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth in May 2019. Foster admitted to distributing meth in May 2018 in Lewis County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The United States Marshal Service and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.

