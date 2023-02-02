WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery has been sentenced following a jury trial.

Michael Terango

According to the office of Lewis County Magistrate Brycen Williams, a jury trial for Michael Terango, 50, of Stonewood, took place on Feb. 1.

Terango had been charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery following inappropriate contact with several female students stemming from incidents on Sept. 17, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022.

In the trial, Terango was found guilty of one charge of battery stemming from one of those incidents; as a result, he was sentenced to serve 1 year in Central Regional Jail and was taken to the jail to serve his term directly after his court appearance, according to court officials.

A separate jury trial is scheduled to take place for the remaining battery charge on March 9.