WESTON, W.Va.(WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant.

Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment complex came into the Lewis-Gilmer 911 Center that the child at the apartment was dead, the release said.

Krista Brunecz

Sheriff’s deputies soon arrived at the apartment and the child and Brunecz were rushed to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment of stab wounds, according to the release.

The baby was soon declared dead and Brunecz was stabilized and then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Brunecz’s wounds were believed to be self-inflicted, deputies said.

Brunecz is now being charged with death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, by child abuse.

If convicted, Brunecz could face 15 years to life in prison.

She is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail.