MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two employees from a Morgantown dental office have been indicted for fraud after collecting nearly $30,000 in COVID-related unemployment benefits.

Amanda Kincell, 42, of Fairview, and Casey Fike, 39, of Morgantown, were charged on Tuesday by a federal grand jury with multiple counts of wire fraud after filing for unemployment in March 2020 after the pandemic forced the DeVito Dental office to temporarily close.

Kincell and Fike returned to a regular work schedule at DeVito Dental in May 2020, but allegedly continued to file for and receive unemployment benefits. Kincell has been accused of accepting more than 40 improper payments totaling more than $18,000. Fike has been accused of accepting 20 improper payments that totaled more than $10,000.

Kincell currently faces 11 counts of wire fraud while Fike faces six. Each count maintains a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine a sentence. The two are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin on behalf of the U.S. Government. This case comes after an investigation into the two by WorkForce West Virginia.

“We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to methodically review every instance where COVID fraud is suspected, whether it’s related to unemployment benefits, paycheck protection loans, or economic injury disaster loans,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I appreciate the tips provided by the public and encourage their continued submission.”

Anyone aware of COVID fraud can report it via email to wvfraud@fbi.gov, or by calling 304-234-0100.

12 News reminds our viewers that an indictment is merely an allegation. Every defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.