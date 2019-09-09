Lost Creek man arrested on embezzlement, possession charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from Rom Rog Automotive while he was an employee there has been arrested on multiple charges following a search of his home.

On July 29, 2019, West Virginia State Police received and embezzlement complaint from Eugene Rogers, the owner of Rom Rog Automotive Inc. on East Pike Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint. Rogers told troopers that Christopher Forcucci, 45, of Lost Creek stole several items from the business during his time of employment.

Troopers said Rogers provided them with with surveillance video of Forcucci removing items from the premises on multiple occasions. Rogers told state police that Forcucci removed $4,360 worth of items from the property between July 13 – 28. Items removed from the property included four wheels removed from a Jeep, a wheel from a motorcycle, fuel from vehicle tanks and other items, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers interviewed Forcucci on August 12, where he admitted that he stole Jeep tires and wheels, but admitted he had permission to do so. Additionally, Forcucci admitted to taking the tire assembly from the motorcycle, but said he had permission from a person named Taryn Lackey to do so.

Troopers said they interviewed Lackey, who said he did not give Forcucci permission to take any items from the motorcycle.

On Saturday, September 7, troopers traveled to Forcucci’s residence on Coal Road in Lost Creek to execute an arrest warrant on him, according to the criminal complaint.

After serving the warrant, troopers searched Forcucci’s residence and found a small metal tin which they said contained marijuana and methamphetamine.

Forcucci has been charged with embezzlement and misdemeanor possession, according to court documents. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $5,000.