Lost Creek man charged after girl discloses sexual assault in report to Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A Lost Creek man has been arrested in Harrison County after a girl disclosed a sexual assault in a report to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 25, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an alleged sexual assault at a residence on Hawk Highway in Lost Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

In the report, a 14-year-old girl stated that Timothy Goldsmith, 40, of Lost Creek, “did engage in sexual intercourse…” with her “… without her consent,” deputies said.

A medical forensic examination was performed at UHC, where evidence of “positive assault related findings were identified,” according to the criminal complaint.

Goldsmith is charged with second-degree sexual assault and incest. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $40,000.

