Lost Creek woman facing 4 drug charges following traffic stop

JANE LEW, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman is facing four drug charges after deputies said she was found with drugs in her possession following a traffic stop.

On Monday, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department observed a tan Ford pickup traveling north on Highway 19 in Jane Lew at a high rate of speed, according to a court documents.

Deputies said they began following the vehicle after it made an aggressive right turn. Deputies said the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed and began to accelerate away from them in a 40 mph zone. Deputies were traveling at 60+mph to keep in-pace with the truck, according to the criminal complaint.

Caitlin Hogsed

Deputies were eventually able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle after turning on their emergency lights and made contact with the driver, Caitlin Hogsed, of Lost Creek.

Upon making contact with Hogsed, deputies said they noticed a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe in plain view in the seat of the truck, as well as a bong-like smoking device in the cupholder. Deputies said they then asked Hogsed if there were any drugs in the vehicle, and Hogsed responded by saying she had some marijuana and Suboxone.

West Virginia State Police then arrived on scene and assisted deputies with searching Hogsed’s vehicle. During the search, law enforcement discovered 24.58 grams of methamphetamine, six 8mg Suboxone strips, three 50mg Tramadol pills, marijuana, a digital scale and several empty bags, according to the criminal complaint.

The street value of the drugs seized totaled roughly $3,000, according to deputies.