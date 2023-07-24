ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop for a loud exhaust in Randolph County.

On July 23, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a vehicle because it had “an exhaust that was emitting an excessive and unusual noise,” according to a criminal complaint.

Lindsey Studer

Deputies then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Lindsey Studer, 51, of Elkins, and a female passenger, and deputies learned that Studer’s operator’s license had been suspended for unpaid citations, deputies said.

Deputies recorded that while speaking with Studer, “he had constricted pupils and was extremely fidgety while trying to locate his proper documentation,” and they noticed “a large machete positioned between the front passenger seat and center console.” Deputies asked for the vehicle’s occupants to exit, according to the complaint.

A K-9 unit was then used to perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics followed by a search of the vehicle, deputies said.

During the search, deputies located “a ‘loaded’ hypodermic need with an unidentified liquid substance,” 46.95 grams of meth, 0.85 of a substance determined to be heroin or fentanyl, “a ‘mushroom’ consistent with psilocybin,” a container of ‘THC dabs’ and four tramadol pills, according to the complaint.

Studer has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.