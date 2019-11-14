Lumberport man charged after deputies find drugs on his person with child in backseat

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — A Lumberport man is in custody after deputies said they found drugs on his person with a small child in the back seat of his car.

On Nov. 13, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a routine traffic stop on a blue Chevy Silverado for not having its passenger-side taillight functional, according to a criminal complaint.

Kyle Hamilton

The stop occurred near the Dairy Queen in Nutter Fort, and deputies spoke with the driver of the Silverado, identified as Kyle Hamilton, 29, of Lumberport, as the driver of the vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies then told Hamilton the reason for the traffic stop and also saw a 3-year-old child in the car, according to the complaint. Deputies also noticed Hamilton acting nervously, deputies said.

Hamilton was then told deputies that their unit was one with a K9, and asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, and if there were, the K9 would indicate as such, according to the complaint.

The Silverado, according to Hamilton, was his mother’s, and deputies then had their K9 perform an open air search, then indicated the rear passenger-side door as having something, deputies said.

Deputies spoke to Hamilton once more, and this time he told deputies that he had heroin stamps in his wallet and “he was afraid to say anything about the drugs,” according to the complaint. When police searched the wallet, they found six heroin stamps labelled “ju ju 19,” according to the complaint.

During an interview with deputies, Hamilton said he “went to a house to buy drugs” and “instead of leaving [the 3-year-old] in the truck, he decided to take [the 3-year-old] into the house to pick up the drugs,” officer said.

Hamilton is charged with child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.