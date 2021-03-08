Lumberport man faces host of charges after ramming deputy’s cruiser during chase

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County is facing several charges after he nearly hit a sheriff’s deputy with his Jeep and rammed another’s cruiser during a police chase, all while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, deputies allege.

On March 7, Harrison County sheriff’s deputies were called for a domestic situation on Cherry Street in Lumberport. When they arrived, deputies heard threatening phone messages from Michael Hurst, 51, they said.

Shortly thereafter, Hurst pulled back onto the street. When a deputy tried to stop him, he “lunged” his vehicle toward the officer as he stood outside of his cruiser, before taking off.

Michael Hurst

Another deputy soon arrived. Hurst intentionally rammed that deputy’s cruiser, pushing it backwards and nearly hit the deputy as he got out of the car, according to Hurst’s criminal complaint.

Both deputies then began chasing Hurst in the first deputy’s vehicle. During the chase, Hurst drove between 40 and 70 mph on narrow, two lane roads, while “weaving erratically” and trying to get the deputies to rear-end him, the complaint said.

Hurst was eventually taken into custody off of Bumblebee Lane. Back at the Sheriff’s Office, Hurst told deputies that he had taken Klonopin and Hydrocodone and drank Coors’ Light before the chase.

Hurst is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while DUI, malicious assault of a law enforcement officer and destruction of property, all felonies.

The damage to the second deputy’s cruiser is estimated to be more then $2,500, according to court documents.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $8,000.