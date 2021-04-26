Magistrate lowers bond for Morgantown pizza shop shooting suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After being charged in an April 8 shooting outside of a Morgantown pizza restaurant, a teenager appeared in Monongalia County Magistrate Court Monday.

Justin Lamar

Appearing in front of Magistrate Sandy Holepit via teleconference from jail, Justin Lamar waived his preliminary hearing.

Lamar’s lawyer claimed that Lamar’s life has been threatened in jail and that he is 19 years young, with no prior record.

Lamar’s attorney then asked Holepit to reduce Lamar’s bail from $75,000 cash surety to $10,000.

Lamar’s grandmother was in the courtroom and his lawyer explained that $10,000 is an amount more affordable to her.

The prosecutor opposed the bail lowering.

After Lamar agreed to show up to all his court dates, Holepit decided to lower the bail amount, saying “a man is only as good as his word.”

No court date has been set for Lamar’s next hearing.