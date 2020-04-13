Mairon Co. man in custody after officers say they found drugs, firearm on his person after a traffic stop for reckless driving

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is in custody after officers find him in possession of drugs and a firearm after a traffic stop for reckless driving in Marion County.

On April 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a call about a reckless driver in Fairmont, and subsequently performed a traffic stop, according to criminal complaint.

Samuel Iaquinta

When officers removed the driver, Samuel Iaquinta, 46, of Fairmont, from the vehicle, they patted him down and found him in possession of a firearm concealed in his coat pocket, officers said.

During a search, officers said they found 72 grams of cocaine, a set of digital scales, packaging material, “cutting agents” and a pay/owe book. Iaquinta had been previously charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.

Iaquinta is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $175,012 bond.