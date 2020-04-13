Mairon Co. man in custody after officers say they found drugs, firearm on his person after a traffic stop for reckless driving

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is in custody after officers find him in possession of drugs and a firearm after a traffic stop for reckless driving in Marion County.
On April 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a call about a reckless driver in Fairmont, and subsequently performed a traffic stop, according to criminal complaint.
When officers removed the driver, Samuel Iaquinta, 46, of Fairmont, from the vehicle, they patted him down and found him in possession of a firearm concealed in his coat pocket, officers said.
During a search, officers said they found 72 grams of cocaine, a set of digital scales, packaging material, “cutting agents” and a pay/owe book. Iaquinta had been previously charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.
Iaquinta is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $175,012 bond.