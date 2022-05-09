BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County grand jury has returned indictments against 29 people on a variety of charges.

William Parker

William Parker, 53 of Cheat Lake, was indicted for kidnapping and three counts of sexual assault. Upshur County sheriff’s deputies arrested Parker in September 2021 after they said he kidnapped a woman from Monongalia County, beat her with a baseball bat, held a knife to her throat and sexually assaulted her. Parker remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, without bond.

Gina Jenkins

Gina Jenkins, 28 of Buckhannon, was indicted on charges of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and three counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, heroin and Tramadol. Jenkins was arrested in July 2021 after West Virginia State Police said they found her overdosed on drugs in a home with five children.

Joselyn Krum

Joselyn Krum, 25 of Buckhannon was indicted on one count of child abuse creating risk of death or serious bodily injury. Krum was arrested in January when sheriff’s deputies said while high on methamphetamine, she gave CPR to a healthy one-year-old child.

Travis Lane

Travis Lane, 33 of Buckhannon, was indicted on six different charges related to fleeing in a vehicle, driving under the influence and child neglect following his arrest in January after sheriff’s deputies said he led them on a car chase while drunk, with a little girl in the car.

The remaining 25 indictments were for drug charges, property crimes, domestic violence offense, DUIs and fleeing charges. You can see the full list of those indicted here.