Man accused of 2018 sexual assault incidents found guilty in Barbour County, faces up to 380 year prison sentence

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2018 has been found guilty after a trial in Barbour County.

Keith Walker

According to a press release sent out by the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, on July 29, Keith Walker, 35, of Philippi, was found guilty of 11 charges after a four-day jury trial before Barbour County Circuit Judge Shawn Nines.

Those charges are two counts of first-degree sexual assault, five counts of sexual abuse by custodian, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of display of obscene material to a minor, according to the release.

After the guilty verdict, Nines ordered Walker to have no bond pending sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled at this time, the release states. He remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

For the charges, Walker faces prison time of “not less than 115 years and not more than 380 years,” according to the release.

Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie said that he “will argue for Walker to receive the maximum sentence in prison,” for the fact that “Walker committed one of the most heinous crimes imaginable.”