Man accused of abducting 4-year-old Gracelynn Scritchfield extradited to W.Va., charged in Marion Co.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Arlie Hetrick, the man who is accused of abducting 4-year-old Gracelynn Scritchfield in July, has been extradited from Texas to West Virginia and has been charged in Marion County.

Arlie Hetrick

On Saturday July 6, 2019, Hetrick, the biological father of Scritchfield, arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Fairmont to pick up his daughter for his scheduled visitation weekend, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said that Hetrick was scheduled to return Scritchfield on July 7, 2019 by 6 p.m. However when Hetrick did not return with his daughter, her biological mother contacted the West Virginia State Police.

According to court documents, the state police were advised that Hetrick did not make any contact with the mother to inform her of the location or welfare of the child.

Hetrick was found with Scritchfield, who was unharmed, in Pecos, Texas on August 1. Scritchfield had been reported missing through an Amber Alert on July 22.

Hetrick has been charged with concealment of a child in Marion County, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

It is unknown if Hetrick will be facing any additional federal charges at this time.