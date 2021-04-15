Man accused of assaulting man in Mannington and threatening him with a firearm

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies said he assaulted a man in Mannington and threatened him with a firearm.

On Feb. 26, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were contacted by an individual in reference to a fight, according to a criminal complaint.

Stacey Thompson

Deputies met with the man at United Hospital Center and learned that he was at a home in Mannington when a disagreement between the man and another individual took place, and the man left the home, deputies said.

After the man returned, however, he was met by the individual with whom he had the disagreement, as well as a man later identified as Stacey Thompson, 22, of Fairmont, according to the complaint.

The man told deputies that Thompson “began to yell at him and then physically extracted him from his vehicle.” When the man “attempted to leave,” Thompson “put him on the ground,” deputies said.

At that point, Thompson “placed a handgun in [the man’s] mouth and began to strike him in the face with a closed fist multiple times,” which, according to the complaint, was “with the intent to possibly cause disfigurement.”

During a photo line-up at a later date, the man was able to identify Thompson, deputies said.

Thompson has been charged with wanton endangerment and malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.