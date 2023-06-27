GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man is facing charges after West Virginia State Police troopers say he led them on a chase that at several points reached 115 miles per hour, included several near-collisions and crossed into three counties.

It happened on Saturday, June 24 and, according to a criminal complaint, began when a trooper responded to a call about an intoxicated and disorderly person at the Valero Gas Station on North Mountaineer Highway near Arthurdale.

Todd Houston

The responding trooper reports seeing a man, later identified as Todd Houston, 34, get into a Subaru and pull out of the gas station parking lot without using his turn signal.

When the trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, Houston sped up, according to the complaint.

Over the course of the chase, Houston is accused of recklessly weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

The trooper reported losing count of the near misses the defendant encountered with civilian vehicles after 10″ and that Houston was clocked driving 115 miles per hour multiple times.

It ended in Taylor County shortly after the vehicle ran over spikes strips that were deployed at Victory Avenue and Drive-In Road, when according to the complaint, Houston crashed into the guardrail at the intersection of Wickwire Road and Walmart Lane and then got out of the vehicle.

Houston, according to troopers, ran into a wooded area near Walmart Lane, where he was taken into custody and charged with fleeing from an officer while DUI and fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference.