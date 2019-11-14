Man accused of hitting pedestrian with vehicle in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police arrested a man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and then leaving the scene.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 14, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of High Street and Pleasant Street, according to a press release. According to MECCA 911, the vehicle left the scene without stopping.

A caller provided a description of the vehicle, which officers located at approximately 9:14 a.m. in the Sabraton neighborhood, police said. Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Shane McIe, 48, of Anmoore.

McIe is charged with hit and run with injury, failure to render aid and driving without a license. He was released on a $4,500 bond, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.