Man accused of robbing Bridgeport bank pleads guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man charged with robbing a bank in Bridgeport has pleaded guilty in front of Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell on Wednesday.

Christopher Figueroa

According to the Harrison County prosecutor’s office, Christopher Figueroa pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, but his plea was neither accepted nor rejected, and the court is holding his sentencing in abeyance — which means that until the court receives a complete presentence investigation, home incarceration report and drug and alcohol assessment.

The charge of second-degree robbery carries a sentence of 5-18 years, and both the prosecution and defense suggested that term, according to the prosecutor’s office, and the proceedings in Figueroa’s trial have been postponed until April 2 at 10:30 a.m.