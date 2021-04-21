Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after police said he sexually assaulted a woman in Bridgeport.

In a criminal complaint filed by officers with the Bridgeport Police Department, on Feb. 6, a man “engaged in unwanted sexual intercourse” with a woman.

The man, identified as Trevor Wilcox, 21, of Bridgeport, “performed both oral and vaginal sex on the victim after she verbally told him ‘no’ multiple times,” officers said.

The woman also “physically tried pushing him away with both hands to the head and to the chest area to make him stop,” according to the complaint.

Wilcox has been charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is currently bonded out.