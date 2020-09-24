Man accused of shooting Councilman Malfregeot postpones preliminary hearing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man accused of shooting a Clarksburg City Council member has agreed to postpone his preliminary hearing before Magistrate Keith Marple Thursday.

Antonio Dejesus

Antonio Dejesus is accused of shooting Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot on September 13. Malfregeot was shot while trying to protect his wife and mother-in-law from a carjacking, according to officials.

During the hearing, which took place via Skype, Dejesus appeared from the North Central Regional Jail. Also in the teleconference were Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano and her assistant Kimberly Wygal.

Also appearing on the teleconference was Jason Wingfield of Gianola, Barnum, Bechtel & Jecklin, L.C., who represented Dejesus via court appointment; the Harrison County Public Defender’s office did not have a representative for Dejesus due to a conflict of interest which would cause representation for Dejesus to be unethical.

After a private session with his attorney, Dejesus chose to postpone his preliminary hearing, which he signed at the jail and would later be faxed to Harrison County Magistrate Court.

