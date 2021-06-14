Man accused of shooting gun, throwing firework inside vehicle in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A man is accused of shooting a gun and trying to set fire to a vehicle by throwing a firework inside it in Morgantown.

On May 28, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Lee Tennant Road for a call of a man shooting a gun, according to a criminal complaint.

Tommy Eddy

At 11 a.m., Tommy Eddy, 25, arrived at the home “on a motorcycle and discharged a firearm into a parked vehicle on the property,” deputies said.

Eddy claimed “that someone was stealing from him,” and he left the area prior to deputies’ arrival, but when a search of the area was performed, a shell casing and bullet were recovered, according to the complaint.

On the same date, at 2:30 p.m., “a second report came in that [Eddy] had discharged a firearm again and attempted to set a vehicle on fire,” deputies said.

During that incident, a person stated that Eddy “threw a firework into the vehicle,” then walked up the road. When the person attempted to speak with Eddy, “Eddy pulled a firearm out and fired it in his direction,” and then fled, according to the criminal complaint.

Eddy has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $7,512.

