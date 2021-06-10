Man accused of shoving 13-weeks pregnant woman to the ground in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man is accused of shoving a 13-weeks pregnant woman to the ground during an argument in Morgantown.

On June 9, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were sent to a home on Glen Abbey Lane for a domestic altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

While on scene, troopers were told that Simon Mines, 31, of Morgantown, had “become very angry toward her” during an argument, and had pushed a pregnant woman, causing her “to fall onto her stomach,” troopers said.

The woman told troopers that falling onto her stomach put her “in extreme fear of having a miscarriage,” and that Mines picked her up from the ground “by her underwear in such a forceful manner that her underwear tore apart,” according to the complaint.

After that, Mines “forcibly placed his hands down the victim’s pants and stole her cell-phone,” and refused to give it back to her, making it so she was unable to call 911 until a friend arrived, troopers said.

The woman then left the scene, but she needed to return to the home for medication for her son; at that time, she said that Mines “had damaged multiple items inside of their residence,” and she “located her cell-phone in the toilet covered in urine,” according to the complaint.

Also while at the home once more, Mines “shoved the victim again and made threats towards her,” troopers said.

Mines has been charged with domestic battery, domestic assault, destruction of property and depriving another person of emergency services.