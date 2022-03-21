BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after soliciting a minor in Upshur County and threatening to ‘murder’ her if she ‘set him up’.

According to a criminal complaint filed by deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, on March 16, a man messaged a 14-year-old female via Facebook Messenger.

Dusty Tenney

The man, Dusty Tenney, 28, of French Creek, responded he “was 28” after the female informed him she was 14. Tenney also told the juvenile “not to tell anyone,” prior to asking if “maybe they could take a walk, he could pick them up and hang out,” deputies said.

After that, Tenney “sent the underage a picture of his face” and then asked “if they wanted to see more or if they were a cop” before sending an explicit photo of himself, according to the complaint.

Later, Tenney messaged the juvenile, stating, ‘I promise you if you set me up I will murder you when I get out of prison just saying’, deputies said.

Upon serving the warrants for Tenney’s arrest at a bowling alley in Upshur County, deputies located 1.4 grams of presumed methamphetamine and a set of digital scales in his vehicle, according to a separate criminal complaint.

Tenney has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.