Man accused of stealing vehicle in Morgantown, driving it to Fairmont & setting it on fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A man has been arrested after deputies said he set fire to a vehicle he stole because he couldn’t get back into Christine’s Hot Spot in Marion County.

On Monday, February 24, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to Christine’s Hot Spot in reference to a suspicious person complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Reginald Berry

The complaint stated that while responding to the scene, Marion County 911 informed deputies that a black male who was acting aggressive approached Christine’s Hot Spot and stated that he had been mugged. However, upon deputies’ arrival on scene, they observed black smoke coming from behind the Hot Spot building, according to court documents. Deputies said that they observed a vehicle on fire, and a black male who was later identified as Reginald Berry, 25, who was laying in front of the door to the Hot Spot smoking a cigarette.

The complaint stated that when deputies asked Berry what he was doing, he replied “I did it.” When deputies asked him what he did, Berry admitted to having set the vehicle on fire, according to the complaint. Deputies said they then asked Berry if the vehicle was his, to which he replied “no.” Berry was then placed under arrest, according to the complaint.

Deputies said that while Berry was being transported to the sheriff’s department for questioning, he stated “I didn’t even know the guy, he left the vehicle running.” Deputies said they contacted the Morgantown Police Department and learned the vehicle in question, a red 2000 Volkswagon Jetta, had been stolen from Sheetz in Morgantown.

Deputies said that Berry stated he stole the vehicle from Sheetz, drove it until he got lost and stopped at the Hot Spot to find out how to get back to the Interstate. Berry also stated that he had dropped the key to the vehicle as he was leaving the inside of the Hot Spot. He stated that when he went back to the door to get the key from the Hot Spot, they wouldn’t open the door to let him back inside, so he set the vehicle on fire, according to the complaint.

Berry has been charged with third degree arson and receiving/transferring stolen goods, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,012.