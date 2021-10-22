Man accused of Taylor County murder receives arson charges from Jan. fire

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man accused in the murder of Tyler Poston has received arson charges from an incident in January.

According to a release sent out by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Joshua Price, 30, of Farmington, has been charged with first-degree arson in connection to a Jan. 12 fire that damaged Poston’s home in Grafton.

Poston’s death in June was ruled as a homicide during an investigation, as a result, Price was charged with first-degree murder in July by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department.

Price’s charges were refiled that same month in order to reflect the full scope of the sheriff’s office’s investigation.