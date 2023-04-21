MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania man has admitted in federal court to operating a multi-state drug trafficking ring that was present called the “19th Street Enterprise” that was estimated to sell 100 grams of fentanyl per week in West Virginia.

Christopher Arthur Jones, 38, who is also known as “Smooth” pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering enterprise (RICO) conspiracy and fentanyl distribution charges, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Jones was the group’s leader, the DOJ said, and directed members to sell drugs, commit acts of violence, launder money, and commit fraud in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

A drug house was maintained in Martinsburg, West Virginia, according to the DOJ, and there were additional drug houses elsewhere; that house was used to sell an estimated 100 grams of fentanyl per week and launder at least $500 per day. Additionally, Jones is accused of ordering armed robberies at homes perceived as wealthy in West Virginia and Maryland to help fund the drug enterprise.

The DOJ said Jones also received COVID relief funds under false pretenses.

Jones faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and up to life. He must also forfeit any proceeds from the crimes, as well as his Philadelphia property, which was used as the stash house, as part of his plea deal, according to the DOJ.