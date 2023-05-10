NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers found drugs during a search of a home in Nutter Fort.

On May 9, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department performed a check of a home on Burton Avenue in Nutter Fort for multiple reports of drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with multiple individuals at the residence, including Anthony Grooms, 58, of Clarksburg, officers said.

Anthony Grooms

Although the individuals in the home said there were no narcotics, police said that there was, “in plain view, burnt foils containing presumed heroin/fentanyl on the coffee table and couch end table.”

The home’s owner then gave officers permission to search the residence, which yielded a grocery bag with a “large amount of a crystal white substance” which field tested positive for methamphetamine on a bed where Grooms was lying, officers said.

Also near Grooms’ belongings, officers located 17.5 grams of heroin, 30.5 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, “numerous” paraphernalia, bags and a small ledger; officers also learned from an interview that Grooms “has been selling narcotics out of the home,” according to the complaint.

Grooms has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.