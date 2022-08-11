CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man pleaded guilty Monday to selling heroin and fentanyl near Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg’s North View neighborhood.

James Curtis Jones

James Curtis Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location”, a federal charge. He was charged in connection to events that happened in May of 2020.

Jones faces at least one year and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million. He is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail until he begins his sentence.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force investigated this case, according to a press release from the Northern District of West Virginia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case.