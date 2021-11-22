Man admitted to driving high during accident that hospitalized 2 people

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after admitting he was under the influence of marijuana and antidepressants during an accident in Morgantown that led to two people being seriously injured.

On Nov. 20, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene of an accident on River Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Scott Burns

While on scene, deputies saw Monongalia County EMS workers loading an individual into an ambulance and assisting another person who was about 6 feet off the roadway near a damaged motorcycle and a 2008 Hyundai Tuscon with severe front-end damage, deputies said.

Deputies later learned the Tuscon was driven by Scott Burns, 44, of Granville, and witnesses stated that Burns had been driving behind them when they saw Burns “had crossed the yellow lines into the oncoming lane and had struck the motorcycle,” according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with Burns, he stated that he was adjusting his radio when “he veered into the oncoming lane and struck the motorcycle head-on,” deputies said.

After Burns failed a field sobriety test, he “admitted to smoking marijuana and taking prescription antidepressants prior to driving,” according to the complaint.

Burns has been charged with DUI causing serious injury and driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He is currently out on bond.