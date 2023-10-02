MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officers have arrested a man found with drugs during a plainclothes detail in Morgantown.

On Sept. 30, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were “conducting a plain clothes detail” when a man “agreed to help [them] buy ‘some meth,’ behind the old Barlett House on University Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Jaquan Minor

The man took officers to “a group of people sitting at the back door,” one of whom was identified as Jaquan Minor, 27, of Morgantown, who “had two individual wraps with a white powdery substance in his lap” and was “in the process of dividing the substance,” officers said.

At that point, “other individual started to approach [officers] from behind,” and officers then announced they were with the Morgantown Police Department and placed Minor under arrest; officers noted “while speaking with Minor, no money was displayed,” according to the complaint.

The substance was tested and “showed results of cocaine,” officers said.

Minor has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.