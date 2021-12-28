Man allegedly admits to selling drugs in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to selling drugs in Upshur County.

On Dec. 27, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a man brandishing a weapon at a residence on Hawkins Road in Upshur County, according to a criminal complaint.

William Henline

When deputies arrived, they made contact with William Henline, 25, of Buckhannon, “who had a bloody nose,” and were told by witnesses on scene that Henline “was doing a drug deal with another male,” deputies said.

Upon asking Henline about “the drugs and the drug deal,” Henline “admitted to having some methamphetamine,” and allowed deputies to see where it was, according to the complaint.

While speaking with deputies, Henline “admitted to selling .2 or .3 grams of methamphetamine to another male” for the amount of “$40 or $50.” Deputies located “$40 across the road near the entrance” of the residence, officers said.

At that point, Henline admitted the “$40 was the money from the drug deal and fell out of his pocket during an altercation,” according to the complaint.

Henline has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

Henline has been previously indicted by Upshur County Grand Jury in 2016 for burglary.