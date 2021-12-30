Man allegedly bit part of another man’s ear off during an altercation in Harrison County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly biting a portion of another man’s ear off during an altercation in Harrison County.

Robert Given

On Dec. 29, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department learned of an incident taking place at a residence in Lost Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies learned that Robert Given, 49, of Johnstown, had entered the residence “with the intent to commit a crime,” during which time, Given “engaged in an altercation with the victim,” deputies said.

During the altercation, Given “bit off a portion of his[the victim’s] ear,” according to the complaint.

Given has been charged with malicious assault, burglary and assault during the commission of a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.