Man allegedly bit part of another man’s ear off during an altercation in Harrison County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly biting a portion of another man’s ear off during an altercation in Harrison County.
On Dec. 29, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department learned of an incident taking place at a residence in Lost Creek, according to a criminal complaint.
Deputies learned that Robert Given, 49, of Johnstown, had entered the residence “with the intent to commit a crime,” during which time, Given “engaged in an altercation with the victim,” deputies said.
During the altercation, Given “bit off a portion of his[the victim’s] ear,” according to the complaint.
Given has been charged with malicious assault, burglary and assault during the commission of a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.