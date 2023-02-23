MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Monongalia County man is in custody after deputies say he illegally purchased thousands of dollars worth of car parts over the course of a year.

According to a criminal complaint, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint that said that more than $30,000 in authorized transactions were made at Advance Auto Parts using a charge account belonging to Conners Trucking, a Morgantown business.

George Riffle

According to the criminal complaint, reciepts of the purchases provided by Advanced Auto shows that most of the purchases were parts and accessories for a Dodge Durango and a Ford Escape. A representative from Advanced Auto identified George “A.J.” Riffle, 28 of Westover, as the person making the transactions, the complaint said.

Although deputies tried to meet with Riffle several times and were not able to, they said that there was a Ford Escape parked at his apartment building. The vehicle’s registration returned as improperly registered to a Dodge Durango under the name of a woman also named Riffle, the complaint said. It did not specify the relationship between her and George.

He has been charged with committing false pretenses and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bail.