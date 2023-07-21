BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to sell 750 wax paper folds of fentanyl from Pittsburgh in West Virginia.

On May 20, troopers with the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police performed a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer after learning that the driver “was driving recklessly and slamming [the vehicle’s] brakes in front of people,” according to a criminal complaint.

Lucas Hyre

After the traffic stop, troopers were able to identify the vehicle’s driver as Lucas Hyre, 34, who “admitted to troopers that there was heroin inside the vehicle,” the complaint states.

Troopers then performed a search of the vehicle and located a total of 750 wax paper folds of fentanyl, and while troopers spoke with another occupant of the vehicle, they learned that Hyre “traveled to Pittsburgh to pick up the seized fentanyl to deliver it to a third party who was supposed to pick it up the next day in Buckhannon,” according to the complaint.

As a result, Hyre has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, transporting fentanyl into the state and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 cash only bail.