PUMPKINTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly fired eleven rounds at a victim and a home in Randolph County.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to Mill Creek for a call of active shots fired. Troopers said that upon arrival, they learned that the alleged shooter had left the scene in a Black Ford Dually with four passengers.

While traveling on U.S. 151 toward Coalton-Pumpkintown, troopers saw a vehicle matching the description and performed a felony traffic stop, the complaint said. After confirming the truck was the vehicle in question, all four occupants were detained; among them was William Burgess, 31, of Mill Creek, who confirmed to law enforcement that shots were fired at the home in Mill Creek, troopers said.

William Burgess

The complaint said that in an interview, Burgess told trooper that a person, who was identified in the complain as “the victim,” came to the door of the home in question and said, “which one of you am I going to shoot first.” The victim then got a firearm from the home and “raised the rifle up and fired one shot” over Burgess’ head, according to Burgess statement.

According to the complaint, “Burgess also stated that he didn’t believe the victim was attempting to shoot him.” The victim then lowered his gun, and Burgess told troopers that “he was unsure of what the victim was doing, so he pulled out his 10mm handgun and started shooting at the victim as he was still in the door way,” the complaint said.

Burgess told troopers that he kept shooting a total of 11 rounds even after the victim had gone back inside the house, troopers said.

Burgess has been charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment involving a firearm and is being held on $125,000 cash-only bail. The complaint did not give any additional information about the victim’s identity, extent of injury or condition.